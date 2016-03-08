Roma, top priority is Smalling but the offer is still below Manchester United's request
26 November at 18:15Roma’s top priority is signing Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, who is currently playing extremely well for the Roman side, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Giallorossi have offered €12 million for the 30-year-old Englishman, but the Red Devils are still asking for at least €15 million. Therefore, the Giallorossi will have to keep working hard on the negotiations to see if the Manchester based club will lower their request.
Smalling has made 11 appearances for the Giallorossi so far this season and has impressed both defensively and offensively. He is one of the hardest players in the league to dribble past and has scored two goals and provided one assist in this time. He suffered from muscle fatigue at the start of the season, but since the end of September has appeared in every league game for the Roman club.
Apollo Heyes
