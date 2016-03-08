Roma, Torino interested in signing defender in January transfer window
13 December at 18:30Torino are looking to purchase new defenders in the upcoming January transfer window, with Roma defender Juan Jesus being specifically identified, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Granata are keen to strengthen their defensive department and believe that the 28-year-old Giallorossi defender may be a good idea for the January transfer window. Contracted to Roma until 2021, Juan Jesus has made only four appearances for the club this season.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments