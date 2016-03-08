Roma: Totti calls Buffon

According to la Repubblica, Roma director and former forward Totti wants Buffon in Rome.



The Roma manager proposed to the goalkeeper, who left Paris Saint-Germain, the idea of defending the Giallorossi's goal for the season, however, the former Juventus number 1 declined the offer.



While Buffon’s future is not certain, however, his agent, Martina, recently said that the former Italy number 1 ‘has a special bond with Lazio’. Which would seem to rule out any move to arch-rivals Roma.



Other teams linked with Buffon’s signature are Carrarese and Genoa.







