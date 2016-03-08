Roma: Totti calls Buffon

06 June at 14:45
According to la Repubblica, Roma director and former forward Totti wants Buffon in Rome.
 
The Roma manager proposed to the goalkeeper, who left Paris Saint-Germain, the idea of defending the Giallorossi's goal for the season, however, the former Juventus number 1 declined the offer.
 
While Buffon’s future is not certain, however, his agent, Martina, recently said that the former Italy number 1 ‘has a special bond with Lazio’.  Which would seem to rule out any move to arch-rivals Roma.
 
Other teams linked with Buffon’s signature are Carrarese and Genoa.
 
 
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.