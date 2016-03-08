Roma, Totti: 'Conte? Everyone would want him...'

Francesco Totti spoke about a few Roma topics to Sky Sport, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Pastore as a starter? Ranieri is the coach, he chose the best lineup to face-off against Cagliari. Schick? Well it's nothing against him, only 11 players can start a game. Conte? Ranieri is currently our coach and we respect him a lot. At the end of the season, we will evaluate our situation and see where to go from there. Did you meet Conte? No I did not. Conte is a winner and he is one of the best in Europe, anyone would want him. He is linked with many teams like Inter Milan and Bayern Munich too, let's see. Zaniolo? He already has a 5 year contract so he is happy. Contract renewal? Let's see it isn't an issue. As I've said, we are focused on the last few games of the season and we will then have discussions on the matter...'. More to come...