Roma, Totti: 'Conte? Everyone would want him...'

morata, chelsea, stretta di mano, conte, 2017/18
27 April at 19:35
Francesco Totti spoke about a few Roma topics to Sky Sport, here is what he had to say on the matter:

"Pastore as a starter? Ranieri is the coach, he chose the best lineup to face-off against Cagliari. Schick? Well it's nothing against him, only 11 players can start a game. Conte? Ranieri is currently our coach and we respect him a lot. At the end of the season, we will evaluate our situation and see where to go from there. Did you meet Conte? No I did not. Conte is a winner and he is one of the best in Europe, anyone would want him. He is linked with many teams like Inter Milan and Bayern Munich too, let's see. Zaniolo? He already has a 5 year contract so he is happy. Contract renewal? Let's see it isn't an issue. As I've said, we are focused on the last few games of the season and we will then have discussions on the matter...'. More to come...

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.