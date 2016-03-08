Roma, Totti: 'I was excited to be back at the Stadio Olimpico'
28 October at 14:45Roma legend Francesco Totti was present at the Stadio Olimpico yesterday to watch the Giallorossi’s league clash against AC Milan, where he expressed his happiness at his return to the stadium, according to the words gathered by Calciomercato.com.
He said: "I was excited to be back at the Stadio Olimpico.”
The 43-year-old Italian left Roma’s management earlier this year and hit out at the Giallorossi’s owner, Italian American businessman James Pallotta.
The Giallorossi beat the Rossoneri 2-1 yesterday, with goals from Edin Dzeko and Nicolo Zaniolo helping the Roman side secure a vital three points.
