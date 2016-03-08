Roma, Totti: 'I will defend Di Francesco till the end, here's why...'

06 March at 23:00
AS Roma are on the verge of completing their UEFA Champions League round of 16 2nd leg against FC Porto; the Giallorossi winning the first leg 2-1. Speaking just before the game, to Sky Sport, Roma legend Francesco Totti said the following:

"The team is all with the coach, we hope to impose our game, it will be a complicated race. We hope to be strong, competitive and with killer instinct. The coach tried to put the best training into practice on the pitch.

"Fazio? ​He had a little resentment to the flexor and we decided not to risk it.

"Formation? The coach has chosen this new formation, a 3-5-2, but he will be able to change it in the match. Today is an important, decisive match for us, for Roma and for the city.

"​Why do I defend Di Francesco? I do not do it because he is my friend, but because I am a fan of Rome and he is my coach. I will defend him until the end.

"​Buffon? I'm happy for his renewal, as long as there is the head and the body is right to continue..."

