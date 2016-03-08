Roma, Totti: 'I will defend Di Francesco till the end, here's why...'
06 March at 23:00AS Roma are on the verge of completing their UEFA Champions League round of 16 2nd leg against FC Porto; the Giallorossi winning the first leg 2-1. Speaking just before the game, to Sky Sport, Roma legend Francesco Totti said the following:
"The team is all with the coach, we hope to impose our game, it will be a complicated race. We hope to be strong, competitive and with killer instinct. The coach tried to put the best training into practice on the pitch.
"Fazio? He had a little resentment to the flexor and we decided not to risk it.
"Formation? The coach has chosen this new formation, a 3-5-2, but he will be able to change it in the match. Today is an important, decisive match for us, for Roma and for the city.
"Why do I defend Di Francesco? I do not do it because he is my friend, but because I am a fan of Rome and he is my coach. I will defend him until the end.
"Buffon? I'm happy for his renewal, as long as there is the head and the body is right to continue..."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments