Roma, Totti: "We can cause some surprises..."
17 September at 20:10Ex-Roma captain Francesco Totti spoke to RomaTV (via Calcio20) ahead of Roma's game against Real Madrid, here is what he had to say on the matter:
"Real? Well we are probably facing the best team in the world. Even so, we have met them before in the past and we know that we can cause them some troubles. I am sure that it will be an extra motivation for the players to play at the Bernabeu. We have to stay calm and believe. They are amazing but we have to believe in our capabilities...".
