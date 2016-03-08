Roma transfer news: Man Utd €60m bid, Monchi eyes Barça and Real unhappy stars, West Ham on Dzeko

18 January at 18:00
Manchester United are strongly interested in signing Roma star Cengiz Under, Repubblica.it reports. The Turkish winger had also been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham but the Italian paper is now claiming that the Red Devils are on the verge of offering € 60 million to sign the man who is tipped to become the ‘next Dybala’.

WEST HAM ON DZEKO – Another AS Roma player has requests from Premier League. West Ham and Manuel Pellegrini have identified in Edin Dzeko the ideal replacement of Arnautovic, should the Austrian striker move to Shanghai SIPG. However, after Kane's injury, also Tottenham could target Dzeko as the replacement of the English striker. Monchi, on the other hand, could return on Malcom. The Brazilian is not finding space in Blaugrana the Catalan club could agree to let him leave on loan. Meanwhile, AS Roma has had contacts with Nacho, defender of Real Madrid, whose contract expires in 2020.

