Roma trio to miss Champions League clash with Plzen
30 September at 11:15Roma defeated Lazio 3-1 in the Derby della Capitale yesterday afternoon as the Giallorossi put in a strong, spirited and hard-working performance to defeat the Biancocelesti. Goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini, Aleksandar Kolarov and Federico Fazio were enough to prevail, despite Ciro Immobile’s equaliser.
Roma’s next test will see them face off against Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League midweek, as Roma look to put a 3-0 defeat against Real Madrid behind them and get their European campaign back on track. However, Roma will be without three players: Javier Pastore, Daniele De Rossi and Diego Perotti.
Pastore was substituted off in the first half of the derby and will likely be out for at least the next couple of games. Similarly, De Rossi was also substituted after complaining of some discomfort.
Kolarov could still play for Roma in the Champions League, despite revelations that he played through the match with a fractured little toe against Lazio.
