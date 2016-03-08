Never leave Anthony! https://t.co/vmZD4Awi9Q — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 3, 2018

Serie A giants AS Roma have trolled Premier League side Everton on Twitter in an exchange that the giallorossi account was having with a fan.A fan named Anthony posted that Roma have won every game since he has come to live in Rome, to which the giallorossi replied 'Never Leave Anthony'. An Everton fan tweeted: 'Come to Everton, Anthony', but Roma replied to it saying that 'He isn't a miracle worker'



It shows that Roma have the best Twitter account amongst football clubs in the world.



