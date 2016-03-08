Coric, Marcano, Cristante and Kluivert? Roma have tweeted a picture on their official account which certainly confirms these rumours.

On the image, Monchi and the three new signings are present. However, there is also a 'Mister X' included, with a wolf covering the player's face. Normally, it would be really hard to see which player this is, but fans on Twitter have found a celebration of Kluivert (featured image) almost identical to the one in the tweet.