Roma, two Italian clubs looking at signing Kalinic in January
13 December at 18:00Roma striker Nikola Kalinic may leave the Giallorossi in the upcoming January transfer window, with two other Italian clubs interested in signing him, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 31-year-old Croatian forward has struggled to settle with the Roman club so far this season since arriving from Spanish side Atletico Madrid on loan this summer. He has only made five appearances across all competitions for a total of 182 minutes and hasn’t scored a goal and provided an assist in that time.
The two Italian clubs interested in Kalinic’s signature are Bologna and Fiorentina, the report highlights, giving both Atletico and Roma the opportunity to send away the 31-year-old forward for good. He has missed a large part of this season dealing with a fibula fracture, but even when fit hasn’t impressed Roma’s management, failing to make an impact.
Apollo Heyes
