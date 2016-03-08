Roma, two names highlighted as potential Spinazzola replacements
15 January at 16:00Roma are looking for a replacement for outgoing full back Leonardo Spinazzola, with two names in particular being highlighted by the club, according to a report from Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 26-year-old Italian full back is close to moving to fellow Italian side Inter, who are keen to sign a new full back this month. Therefore, Roma have been forced to look for a replacement in that department, and two names have already been highlighted as possible options.
The first player that Roma are considering is 27-year-old Croatian defender Borna Barišić, the report continues. The player, who is contracted to Scottish side Rangers until 2022, was the favourite of the Giallorossi’s management, but the figures demanded by the Scottish club were too high, forcing Roma to look elsewhere.
Therefore, the Giallorossi highlighted 22-year-old Croatian left back Silvio Anocic as the alternative, the report adds. Anocic’s contract expires with his club, Cibalia, this June, facilitating a lower cost deal. Furthermore, Cibalia are a second-tier side in Croatia, suggesting the player’s price will be even lower.
Apollo Heyes
