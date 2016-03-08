Roma 1-0 Udinese FT, as Dzeko scored the game winner...

Roma will face Udinese today with a win moving the Giallorossi temporarily to 4th place in the Serie A standings. However, Udinese may be tougher opposition than it would seem, with the Zebrette collecting 7 points in their last three matches in Serie A. You can follow the match live with us here.



Here are the official line-ups of both teams:



ROMA (4-2-3-1): 83 Mirante; 5 Jesus, 44 Manolas, 20 Fazio, 15 Marcano; 22 Zaniolo, 16 De Rossi, 4 Cristante, 92 El Shaarawy; 14 Schick, 9 Dzeko.



UDINESE (3-5-2): 1 Musso; 87 De Maio, 5 Troost-Ekong, 3 Samir; 19 Stryger Larsen, 6 Fofana, 38 Mandragora, 10 De Paul, 77 D’Alessandro; 7 Okaka, 15 Lasagna.