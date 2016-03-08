Roma, United closer to agreeing deal for Smalling
09 November at 12:55Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are edging closer to finding an agreement with English Premier League outfit Manchester United for the permanent signing of defender Chris Smalling, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The England international is currently on a season-long loan at the Rome-based club and has impressed the management with his defensive work-rate.
It was reported earlier that Roma’s hierarchy have decided to contact the representatives of the Manchester-based club in order to permanently sign Smalling.
As per the latest report, both clubs are getting closer to agreeing a deal for the centre-back as Roma are willing to offer €15 million to acquire the services of the player, which is three short of United’s demand of €18 million.
If the deal will go through, Smalling will become the third player joining Roma from English Premier league in the recent past after Eden Dzeko and Aleksandar Kolarov, who joined the Giallorossi from Manchester City.
