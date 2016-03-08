Roma v AC Milan: preview and predicted line-ups

Piatek spara Milan
03 February at 12:45
The battle for the top four of the Serie A hots up at the Stadio Olimpico, as Roma will host AC Milan in a bid to go fourth for the first time in a season that has been more about disappointments than successes.

Roma are back from their shocking 7-1 humiliation at the hands of Fiorentina, with manager Eusebio di Francesco's position now under stern scrutiny. The Italian has still managed to take the giallorossi to just a point behind fourth-placed Milan.

The rossoneri though, are going through a better run than Roma. They did beat Napoli 2-0 to knock the partenopei out of the Coppa Italia, after being held to a goalless draw at the San Siro by Ancelotti's men last weekend. Rino Gattuso's men though, have won only 2 out of their last five league games.

A Milan win can potentially close the game between them and their fierce rivals Inter, who will host Bologna before the game at the Stadio Olimpico. A win for Roma though, will take them upto fourth and two points clear of Milan, in the process.

Predicted line-ups: 

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Paqueta; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu.

Roma: Olsen; Santon, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; De Rossi, Pellegrini; Florenzi, Zaniolo, El Shaarawy; Dzeko.  

 
by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)

