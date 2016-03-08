Roma 0-0 Atalanta: Live, Goalless at Half-Time

Serie A giants Roma will face what could be their toughest game of the season when they host Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico today.



The giallorossi did start their season slowly but have improved over the last 2-3 games recently. They were held to a 3-3 draw by Genoa and drew 1-1 against Lazio, but beat Sassuolo and Bologna in the last two games.



Atalanta, on the other hand, come into the game after a thrilling 2-2 draw against Fiorentina and have lost one game in the league, losing 3-2 to Torino in the third game.



Here are stats and facts ahead of the game in Rome.



Gianluca Mancini was sent off at the weekend and will be replaced by Juan Jesus here. Paulo Foncesca is being patient being using Manchester United loanee Chris Smalling.



Gian Piero Gasperini has a full squad to pick from in midweek.



Remo Freuler will replace Mario Pasalic, while both Alejandro Gómez and Josip Ilicic are expected to return to the starting XI.



Roma are undefeated in their last 13 matches (Serie A)



Atalanta are undefeated in 16 of their last 17 matches (Serie A).











