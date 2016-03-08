Serie A side Roma will look to continue their climb up the table when they host Cagliari at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday afternoon in the Serie A.

The giallorossi have endured a mixed start to the season which has seen them struggle defensively. They did beat Lecce last week after a 2-0 loss to Atalanta. They were held to a 3-3 draw by Genoa in the first game of the season and beat Bologna and Sassuolo.

Cagliari though, have been the surprise packages of the season and have already beaten Napoli in the league. They have also beaten Genoa and Parma.

Here are some stats and facts ahead of the clash at the Stadio Olimpico: