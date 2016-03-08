Roma 1-1 Cagliari Live: Dzeko levels it up for Fonseca's side
06 October at 15:55Serie A side Roma will look to continue their climb up the table when they host Cagliari at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday afternoon in the Serie A.
The giallorossi have endured a mixed start to the season which has seen them struggle defensively. They did beat Lecce last week after a 2-0 loss to Atalanta. They were held to a 3-3 draw by Genoa in the first game of the season and beat Bologna and Sassuolo.
Cagliari though, have been the surprise packages of the season and have already beaten Napoli in the league. They have also beaten Genoa and Parma.
Here are some stats and facts ahead of the clash at the Stadio Olimpico:Paulo Fonseca will not be able to rotate in attack with Diego Perrotti, Cengiz Under and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all ruled out.
Alessandro Florenzi may be required further forward with wide options short in supply this weekend.
Alternatively, Javier Pastore could make his first league start of the season in the No.10 position or Fonseca could switch to 4-3-3 with Amadou Diawara and Bryan Cristante starting.
Radja Nainggolan returned from injury as a substitute in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Verona and will be desperate to start against former club Roma here.
Paolo Faragò, Leonardo Pavoletti and Alessio Cragno are still expected to miss out, however. The former of which is the closest to a first-team return.
