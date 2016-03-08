Roma 4-2 Sassuolo FT: as Mkhitaryan's goal ended up being the winner

Serie A giants Roma will go searching for their first win of the season, when they take on Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico later today.



The giallorossi haven't had the best of starts to the season so far, as they have taken only two points from a possible six. They were held to a 3-3 draw by Genoa in the first game and the Derby della Capitale finished 1-1 in the previous game.



Sassuolo though, have three points from their first two games. They lost their first game against Torino and then picked up an impressive 4-1 win over Sampdoria in their previous game.



Here are some stats and things to know about the game:



Henrikh Mkhitaryan should make his debut with Roma after two good performances for Armenia during the international break.



Cengiz Ünder will make room for him after picking up an injury that could keep him out for a month.



Sassuolo signed Gregoire Defrel back in the final hours of the transfer window, which means more options up front for manager Roberto De Zerbi.



Defrel is not expected to start right away as Jeremie Boga should retain his spot.​

