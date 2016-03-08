Roma, Veretout could make his debut against Lazio

30 August at 15:45
After arriving from Fiorentina earlier this summer, 26-year-old French midfielder Jordan Veretout may finally make his debut from Roma against Lazio in the derby this weekend, according to Calciomercato.com. The Frenchman has impressed during the pre-season preparations this summer and what better way to win the hearts of the fans than impress against their hated rivals. Veretout has a good history against the Biancocelesti, scoring a hat-trick against them once during his time with Fiorentina.
 
Roma coach Paulo Fonseca is debating whether to play Veretout or 22-year-old Guinean midfielder Amadou Diawara, who also arrived this summer from Napoli, in place of Bryan Cristante, who started alongside Lorenzo Pellegrini in Roma’s season opener against Genoa. The Giallorossi have a lot to prove to their fans after a disappointing 3-3 draw against the Ligurian side, especially considering their rivals Lazio demolished a sluggish Sampdoria 3-0, and so Veretout may be the answer that Fonseca needs.

Apollo Heyes

