Roma, Veretout: 'It's not a lucky time..'

Roma midfielder Jordan Veretout touched on the Giallorossi’s unfortunate 2-0 defeat to a strong Parma side on the weekend in a post on his Instagram page.The 26-year-old Frenchman discussed the team’s unlucky injury situation but has told fans that the international break will be a good opportunity for the team to recover their strength.Roma’s loss has seen them fall to sixth in the league after 12 games, currently sitting on 22 points.Veretout posted a photo from the game alongside the caption: “It's not a lucky time. Now the break will allow us to recover our strength and resources. To get off to a great start.”