Roma VP: 'We can never challenge Juventus...'
18 June at 14:30Roma vice-president Mauro Baldissoni has given an interview to SKY about Francesco Totti's press conference yesterday, in which the club icon launched a scathing attack on the club's ownership.
When asked about Totti's comments about the supposed de-Romanisation of Roma, Baldissoni said "It would be foolish and self-defeating to renounce the heritage of players like Totti and De Rossi, it is a priceless heritage from the media and emotional point of view. How can we be so stupid to give up something like that? I explained to the Americans how Totti was better known than Roma; above all by the supporters. Nothing is further from the truth that we wanted to remove Totti."
Then, speaking on the supposed stadium the club want to build, and whether president Pallotta will leave if it is not constructed, the VP said "It is clear that it is a crucial issue, many people like Claudio Ranieri say so. In modern football it is essential to become competitive. Without the stadium, the horizon remains complex and cannot be excelled without a revenue accelerator. We can never challenge Juve. If in the long run we will not be allowed to excel then he might think that it is not worth doing. But for a long time he will leave no stone unturned."
