Roma vs Genoa 3-3 FT: as both teams earn a point each...

Roma are set to play against Genoa in the Serie A as you can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Genoa’s last Serie A win against Roma was back in May 2014, under Gian Piero Gasperini - since then they’ve registered eight defeats and two draws.

- After remaining unbeaten in their first four Serie A openers against Genoa (W2 D2), Roma have lost the last two such matches.

- Genoa have played more Serie A season openers against Roma than they have versus any other side (W2 D2 L2).

- Roma have won each of their last 13 Serie A games against Genoa at the Olimpico, their longest home winning run against a single opponent in the competition.

- Roma haven’t lost a Serie A game on matchday one since 2011; since then they have collected five wins and two draws (without conceding any goals in the last three such matches).

- Genoa’s last win when starting a Serie A campaign away from home was back in 2010/11, 1-0 at Udinese.

- Shakhtar collected 23 league clean sheets (incl. play-offs) in 32 games played in the 2018-19 season under the new AS Roma manager Paulo Fonseca; AS Roma kept a clean sheet on just 10 occasions in the last Serie A campaign.

- Genoa’s coach Aurelio Andreazzoli managed Roma between February and June 2013: he collected eight wins, four draws and three defeats in 15 games.

- Roma’s Alessandro Florenzi has scored three Serie A goals and delivered three assists against Genoa - they are the team against whom he has been directly involved in the most goals in the top-flight.

- Genoa’s striker Andrea Pinamonti scored five goals in the last Serie A campaign: only Moise Kean was younger than him among the players with at least five goals scored in the competition last term.



LIVE COMMENTARY:

