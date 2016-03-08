Roma want D'Ambrosio as part of Dzeko deal



AS Roma want Inter to include Daniele D’Ambrosio as part of the deal that would see Dzeko move to San Siro.



Dzeko has been linked with the Nerazzurri all summer but the two clubs remain some way apart in their valuations of the player.



Roma sees D’Ambrosio as the perfect makeweight for the deal, the Italian right-back has been at Inter since his 2014 move from Torino.



Inter, however, are not convinced by the possibility of losing the full back, who won then valuable points against both Milan and Empoli with vital last-minute blocks and would prefer to give up a player from the Primavera. As they did with Zaniolo and Nainggolan last season.



