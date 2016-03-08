Roma want either Gattuso or Fonseca as new head coach

31 May at 22:45
AS Roma have been searching for a new head coach. After Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked earlier this year, experienced manager Claudio Ranieri took over for the remainder of the season. Since Ranieri left, and perhaps since Di Francesco's departure, Roma have been looking for the man to lead the club next season.

It is currently believed that Roma are torn between recently departed Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso and Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca. A meeting is set to take place within the next day between various facets of the Roma upper management to discuss the next steps.

