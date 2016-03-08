Roma want Icardi but forward only wants two clubs...
15 July at 11:45The Mauro Icardi saga at Inter Milan appears to be drawing closer and closer to an end, with Juventus and Napoli considered to be the frontrunners for his signature whilst a number of other clubs have expressed minor interest in the forward.
Whilst discussing the proposed transfer of Edin Dzeko from Roma to Inter, according to Leggo, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta had offered Icardi to the club, with the Giallorossi requesting a deal for a loan plus a 40 million euro obligation to buy; a formula that pleased the Nerazzurri.
However, Icardi himself has vetoed a move to Roma, only wanting to join one of Juventus or Napoli.
