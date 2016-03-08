Roma want Inter youngster Pinamonti as part of the Dzeko deal

With Paulo Fonseca set to become the new head coach of Roma, expected in Italy on Monday to seal the deal, the Giallorossi leadership have started to move on the market.



According to Corriere della Sera, Roma wishes to include Inter forward Pinamonti in the deal that would see Edin Dzeko move to Inter.



The Under 20 striker spent last season on loan at Frosinone and managed 5 goals and 3 assists in the league as well as 2 goals for the Under 20 World Cup in Poland.



Roma hopes that including the forward in the deal will help the two teams come to an agreement for Dzeko. Inter are currently offering around 15 million however the capital side believes that evaluation is too low.



