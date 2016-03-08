Roma want Man Utd defender as Lovren alternative

16 August at 15:45
Serie A giants Roma reportedly want to sign Marcos Rojo as an alternative to Liverpool's Dejan Lovren.

Roma were close to signing Lovren some days ago and reports even suggested that they had agreed personal terms with the Croatian. But the move now seems to have hit a snag as Lovren reportedly demanded a wage bonus of around 1 million euros a season, even though a fee with Liverpool was agreed.

The Liverpool Echo claim that Roma now see Marcos Rojo as someone they can go after, with the Argentine being linked with a move away from Manchester United in the last few weeks.

 

