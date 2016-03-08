Roma want permanent deal for Smalling
25 October at 17:00According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, Roma are beginning to work hard on a permanent deal for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, who is currently on loan with the Giallorossi.
Smalling has been an important player for the Roman club since he joined, putting in consistently strong performances to help bolster Paulo Fonseca's back line.
The English centre-back was considered surplus to requirements in the North of England and therefore there is a genuine belief that the Red Devils will be open to striking a deal with the Serie A outfit to make Smalling's stay in Rome a permanent one.
The current loan deal expires in the summer of 2020.
