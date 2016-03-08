Roma want Spartak Moscow’s Quincy Promes – the details
01 August at 12:15According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Roma are interested in bringing Spartak Moscow’s Dutch forward Quincy Promes to the Italian capital.
This comes after they narrowly missed out on signing Malcom from Bordeaux, after Barcelona sabotaged the deal at the eleventh hour.
Spartak are said to value Promes at €25 million, whilst Roma are hoping to get some sort of discount on the 26-year-old Dutchman.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments