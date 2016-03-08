Roma, why the Giallorossi turned down Lautaro Martinez whilst he was at Racing
03 December at 14:15Roma could have purchased Inter star Lautaro Martinez before he joined the Nerazzurri but turned down the opportunity, according to a report from Italian media outlet Teleradiostereo via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Giallorossi were following the progress of the Argentine striker whilst he was with Racing club. The player scored 18 goals and provided five assists in his final season with the Argentinian club, where he made 27 appearances. The player was presented to the Roman club and he could have been bought for around €14 million, however the Giallorossi’s Sporting Director at the time, Monchi, refused, not considering the striker worth the money.
The Nerazzurri took advantage of this, the report continues, as former Inter striker Diego Milito suggested the striker to Javier Zanetti, which led to the Milanese side’s Sporting Director Piero Ausilio flying to Argentina to finalise the deal.
Apollo Heyes
