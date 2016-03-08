Roma will allow Barcelona target to leave this summer
20 June at 15:50Serie A giants Roma will reportedly allow Real Madrid, Chelsea and Barcelona target Kostas Manolas to leave this summer.
Manolas has become one of the best defenders in the Serie A in recent times because of his impressive showings with Roma. He arrived at the club from Greek side Olympiakos in the summer of 2014 for a fee in the region of 15 million euros.
Corriere dello Sport report that Manolas will be allowed to leave Roma this summer, with Real Madrid, Chelsea and Barcelona interested in him.
The defender's contract expires in the summer of 2022 and he has a release clause of 36 million euros.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
