Roma star Diego Perotti is reportedly set for an exit in January, after having rejected a chance to leave the club this summer.The 30-year-old Argentine joined Roma from fellow Serie A side Genoa in the summer of 2016 on an initial deal but a deal was made permanent later that year for about 9 million euros.It is believed that Perotti is set to leave Roma this summer after he rejected the chance to leave this past summer, despite offers from Valencia and Villarreal.