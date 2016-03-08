Roma winger set for January departure
02 September at 18:15Roma star Diego Perotti is reportedly set for an exit in January, after having rejected a chance to leave the club this summer.
The 30-year-old Argentine joined Roma from fellow Serie A side Genoa in the summer of 2016 on an initial deal but a deal was made permanent later that year for about 9 million euros.
It is believed that Perotti is set to leave Roma this summer after he rejected the chance to leave this past summer, despite offers from Valencia and Villarreal.
