‘Roma Won’t Miss Alisson'
19 September at 16:10Mirko Vucinic speaks to La Gazzetta dello Sport about the themes related to the Champions League (tonight play his two former teams, Roma and Juventus) and the Serie A: "It's still too soon to make any statements, - Vucinic sais regarding the Giallorossi -. Things were also going bad for Juventus a few seasons ago but eventually then won the Serie A title in the same year. Indeed, the match against Real Madrid may be the perfect match to redeem themselves. One thing is sure: when Roma takes the field in the right way, they play attractive football. Important players like Allison, Nainggolan and Strootman left, but I have confidence in the new players brought by Monchi. He knows how to do his job. Olsen? I am sure he is one that soon will be able to do very well in a Roma shirt. Anti-Juve? I know I go against the flow, but I still believe that Roma can do something."
