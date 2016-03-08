Roma won’t offer Napoli any discounts for Manolas, talks ongoing
21 June at 15:45The Corriere dello Sport today informs us that Roma have sent a message to Napoli over the payment for Manolas. Pallotta has apparently told Napoli that they must pay every single Euro of his €36m release clause, regardless of any agreements with his agent Mino Raiola for commission. They have also let them know that they will not accept any players in exchange for cash, as they want the cold hard cash for him.
Napoli had been expected to offer around €20m plus Diawara who has struggled to make impression under Carlo Ancelotti. Manolas is expected in Naples in the coming days to meet with club officials, as they attempt to finalize terms of his contractual agreement. They have on the table an offer of a five-year deal, with wages of around €4 million net per season.
Giuntoli and Petrachi have reportedly already had one meeting regarding the Greek international, but failed to find any agreement, and now Napoli have been told in no uncertain terms what they need to do if they want to broker a deal for Manolas.
