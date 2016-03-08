Roma youngster Calafiori faces career-threatening injury
04 October at 16:15On Tuesday, before the AS Roma first team took on, and destroyed, Viktoria Plzen 5-0, the two teams’ respective U19 sides faced off in the UEFA Youth League. Plzen won the match 4-3 in Rome yet the match was marred by the injury of Giallorossi youngster Riccardo Calafiori.
Calafiori is a defender for Roma’s youth side and, at just 16, is facing one of the biggest battles of his career. After a bad tackle from a Plzen forward in the clash, Calafiori suffered serious damage to his knee. The doctors at Villa Stuart gave a devastating diagnosis: “Something like that usually happens in motocross, not in football, it's an accident that can happen once every ten years.”
Edin Dzeko dedicated his hat-trick against Plzen to the youngster whilst Calafiori’s agent, Mino Raiola, is planning to send the defender to the Netherlands where he will undergo an extensive recovery routine.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments