Roma, Zaniolo attracts interest from around Europe
28 October at 18:30Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has attracted the interest of top clubs around Europe, with more than just Juventus following the progress of the 20-year-old Italian, according to reports from the Spanish press via Calciomercato.com.
Juventus sporting director `Fabio Paratici watched Zaniolo live yesterday in the Giallorossi’s 2-1 victory over AC Milan in Rome, where he scored the winning goal in the 58th minute.
However, the reports detail how top clubs such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Tottenham are all interested in him.
Apollo Heyes
