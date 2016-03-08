Roma, Zaniolo: 'Before that Sassuolo chip I was a boy, after a man'
08 January at 14:45Roma forward Nicolò Zaniolo discussed his first Serie A goal in an interview with Italian media outlet DAZN via Calciomercato.com today.
"I was cold, that chip was pure instinct. Before that I was a kid, after that goal a man, they helped me to integrate, they immediately welcomed me as a family. ‘Kill what you've done', that's what Pellegrini and Florenzi said to me in strict Roman.”
The 20-year-old Italian forward, who is contracted to Roma until 2024, has made 23 appearances for the Giallorossi so far this season across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing two assists in the process. This is already the total he reached last season, achieving the same numbers of both goals and assists but in 36 appearances.
Apollo Heyes
