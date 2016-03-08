Roma, Zaniolo discharged from hospital after successful operation
16 January at 21:00Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo has been discharged from hospital today following a successful ACL operation, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 20-year-old Italian forward, who is contracted to the Roman club until 2024, suffered the serious injury on Sunday in the Giallorossi’s 2-1 defeat to Juventus. The player underwent surgery at the Villa Stuart Clinic in Rome, with the operation being deemed a success. The player will now be looking to complete his recovery in time for this summer’s European Championships, where he hopes to join the Italy squad for the competition.
Zaniolo has made 24 appearances for the Giallorossi so far this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in that time. The young Italian has impressed both fans and pundits alike with his high work rate, pinpoint accurate passing and quick dribbling. The only game he’s missed this season was due to a yellow card suspension, showing his importance to the Roman club.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments