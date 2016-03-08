Roma, Zaniolo praises 'clear' Fonseca

Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo commented in the official Roma match program about the club:



"Favourite role? ​The playmaker role I prefer, but also outside I feel good, as I demonstrated in the Europa League. I do every role in which the coach decides to do with me; maximum concentration and I will do my best to contribute to the team's victories.



"​Mkhitaryan needs no introduction, he is a formidable footballer and he impressed me with the humility and the spirit of sacrifice with which he goes on the field.



"Fonseca? ​The coach has clear ideas, he has a lot of character, he says things in our faces and he is not afraid of anything. It struck me a lot, he is working very well and we will give our best to do the best. He asks me to pay attention to the defensive phase, the attackers must help the defenders. It is important and I will try to put his directives into practice."