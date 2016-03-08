Roma, Zaniolo's mother against Lazio fans: 'In 2020 invent something more original'
03 December at 16:30Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo’s mother, Francesca Costa, commented on the Lazio fans and their chants in their win against Udinese on the weekend in a story on her Instagram page via Calciomercato.com.
She commented on the Biancocelesti’s chants against her and her son.
"Even on Sunday in your thoughts, maybe in 2020 invent something more original, this is a bit boring now. A hug to everyone, no one excluded.”
The Biancocelesti are currently going through a period of incredibly strong form, winning their last six league games in a row. They are now 3rd in the league table, two points ahead of bitter rivals Roma, and six points behind second place Juventus.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments