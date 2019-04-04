Roma, Zaniolo says comments about summer transfer 'were misunderstood'

Nicolò Zaniolo threw his Roma future in doubt after the Giallorossi's 2-2 home draw against Fiorentina last night: "I'll meet representatives of Roma but I don't know what will happen", Zaniolo said.Earlier today, the Italian starlet rectified his words: "My words were misunderstood last night. It's important for me to clarify my thoughts: I am a player of Roma and a professional who likes to deliver on the pitch. I've always thought about my team the targets of the club. Then there are other professionals like my agent and the representatives of the club who will handle this situation in the best way. Come on Roma, let's take on Samp now!"