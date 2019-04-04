Roma, Zaniolo says comments about summer transfer 'were misunderstood'
Earlier today, the Italian starlet rectified his words: "My words were misunderstood last night. It's important for me to clarify my thoughts: I am a player of Roma and a professional who likes to deliver on the pitch. I've always thought about my team the targets of the club. Then there are other professionals like my agent and the representatives of the club who will handle this situation in the best way. Come on Roma, let's take on Samp now!"
Ieri sera a pochi minuti dal fischio finale mi sono espresso in una maniera che è stata male interpretata. È importante per me chiarire il mio pensiero. Sono un giocatore della Roma, un professionista e mi esprimo in campo. Ho sempre pensato a giocare impegnandomi al massimo per aiutare la squadra e la società a raggiungere gli obiettivi stagionali. Poi ci sono altri professionisti, come il mio agente e la dirigenza, che si occupano dei contratti e che sapranno gestire al meglio la situazione. Forza Roma e ora sotto con la Samp
Go to comments