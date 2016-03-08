Roma, Zappacosta: 'I have missed Italy'

21 August at 11:45
Late last night, Davide Zappacosta landed in Rome to complete his switch to Roma. Currently, he's undergoing the medical tests at Villa Stuart and he's expected to sign the contract later today. Upon his arrival, he expressed his delight.

"I'm very excited and happy to be back in Italy, I have missed it. I know the sporting director, I know the passion that is put in and I know the team. I think we can do very well," he stated.
 

