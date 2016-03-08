Roma, Zappacosta to be sidelined for three weeks

03 September at 13:30
Unlucky start to the season for Davide Zappacosta. In the warm-ups ahead of the derby against Lazio, the Italian defender injured himself and thus missed the game. Now, tests have been carried out and the extent of his injury is known.
 
According to Sky Italia, the defender will have to rest for at least three weeks, potentially being out for a full month. Zappacosta is suffering from a soleus injury, which is quite common in football.
 

