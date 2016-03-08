Romagnoli defends Giampaolo: 'With him until death'
30 September at 13:00
Following yesterday's defeat to Fiorentina at the San Siro, Alessio Romagnoli spoke about AC Milan's current situation, declaring his support for manager Marco Giampaolo in an interview in the mixed zone (via Calciomercato.com).
"In these moments, there is little to say, the only thing you need is to stay together and solve the problems. It is clear that we need to improve, but the group should never give up. Giampaolo? We are with the coach until death, we must work in silence and make a team altogether," he stated.
The Rossoneri have now lost three consecutive, winning just two of their first six games. A shocking start to say the least, though Giampaolo will get his final chance against Genoa on Saturday evening. Should they lose, then he most likely will get sacked.
After just six games, Milan are six points from a top-four finish, which has upset the fans. In fact, during yesterday's clash, the Curva Sud left the stadium before full-time to protest against the team's performance, as well as Giampaolo coaching.
The San Siro side have lost four of their first six games in a Serie A season for the first time since 1938-39. It has only happened one other time, back in 1930-31, via AC Milan Data.
