Romagnoli drops hint about AC Milan future- watch

AC Milan fans fear that lack of Champions League football will force the club to sell one of their big stars. The likes of Alessio Romagnoli and Gigio Donnarumma are one of those who could leave the club but the Italian defender has suggested that he may stay at the club next season.The former Sampdoria and Lazio man shared an Instagram post for AC Milan fans. That's the full translation: "We are embittered because the final of the season could have been different. Every match teaches something and we are going to start from these 68 points and the 5th place. We want to improve our results next season. Thanks to all the fans who supported us, at the San Siro and away. Now there are two important games with the national team to end the season. See you in July!"