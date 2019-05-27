Romagnoli drops hint about AC Milan future- watch
The former Sampdoria and Lazio man shared an Instagram post for AC Milan fans. That's the full translation: "We are embittered because the final of the season could have been different. Every match teaches something and we are going to start from these 68 points and the 5th place. We want to improve our results next season. Thanks to all the fans who supported us, at the San Siro and away. Now there are two important games with the national team to end the season. See you in July!"
Rimane l’amaro in bocca per un finale che poteva essere diverso. Ogni stagione, ogni partita ti insegna qualcosa. Ripartiamo da questi 68 punti e da questo quinto posto per migliorarci il prossimo anno. Grazie a tutti i tifosi che quest’anno hanno riempito San Siro e si sono fatti sentire in massa in trasferta. Ora due partite in Nazionale per chiudere al meglio la stagione... ci vediamo a luglio @acmilan
Go to comments