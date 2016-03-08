Romagnoli gifted a child pitch invader his match-worn jersey after AC Milan-Empoli

Alessio Romagnoli has been proving himself on the field in the past couple of months and has become one of the most important pieces of Gennaro Gattuso's puzzle at AC Milan. Last season, he became club captain after the departure of Leonardo Bonucci and he has taken the responsibility very well. However, he is not only showing his qualities on the field but even in other aspects.



After the match against Empoli, a little boy managed to evade the surveillance of the stewards at the San Siro. He climbed over the fences and entered the field, running towards Romagnoli.



Milan's number 13 was initially surprised to have found himself approached by this unknown boy, with the security staff close to intervene and remove the invader from the pitch. Romagnoli then calmed the situation and fulfilled the child's desire, gifting him the match-worn jersey and hugging him afterwards before "delivering" the boy to the stewards.