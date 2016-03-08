Romagnoli: 'I'm sorry Higuain joined Chelsea, he's the best striker in the world'
07 February at 11:40AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli spoke during an even held in Milan this morning: "This is a positive moment for us. We are sorry because we could have won against Roma but Inter is close and anything can happen. The season is still very long, we have one game per week and we need to focus until the end".
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - "There are still many games left and we have plenty of things to improve. There will be many direct clashes and many games that seem easy but are not".
PIATEK - "We hope he can score one goal per game, we hope to win many games and qualify for the Champions League. I'm impressed by his commitment, he wants to prove his qualities and that's very important for us".
FUTURE - "I feel well at Milan. I don't think about transfers. I am proud to be the captain of AC Milan and I want to stay here. Donnarumma? He is a top player, I've always said that. Everybody can make mistake but he is only 20 and he is having a big impact on AC Milan and the national team".
HIGUAIN - "No problem. I still think he is the best striker in the world. I am sorry he decided to leave but we respect his decision. He is a friend of mine and if he is happy I am ok with it. Now we have other players that won't make us regret his departure".
