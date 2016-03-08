Romagnoli: 'I thank Maldini for his help and advice'
10 March at 09:55
AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli has thanked Paolo Maldini for his help and advice during the ongoing impressive spell for the defender.
Romagnoli has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Serie A and his impressive performances have helped Milan climb upto third in the league, now only five behind Napoli.
Romagnoli was recently talking to Sky Italia and he had to thank Maldini for how much he has helped him improve.
He said: "It's a very positive moment for us, we have improved, now the good looks to come. We will have to give our best all the way. Now it is right that they pursue us, we know their strength, they are extraordinary players, we are much closer than before, we work well during the week. The championship is long and the games are getting harder.
"I'm happy for Lucas after the bad moment that has passed. We have to improve in managing the game better. During 1-0 We have lost a lot of balls, we have to close the games first. We need to improve on these things, we improved a lot in the defensive but we do not have to stop the captain's band and Maldini's compliments.
"I t's exciting to wear the band of such an important club, more so for me who is not of the Milan youth sector. I thank Paolo for his compliments and advice."
Go to comments