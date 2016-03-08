Romagnoli: "I will honour the AC Milan jersey every day"
05 June at 18:25AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli posted a photo on Instagram after he renewed his contract with the Rossoneri, stating that it's an important step in his career.
"Another important step in my career, thank you AC Milan for the trust. I will honour this agreement and this jersey every day," Romagnoli wrote.
The new four-year deal will keep him at the club until 2022, which is a tough transfer blow for the teams interested.
