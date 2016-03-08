"Another important step in my career, thank you AC Milan for the trust. I will honour this agreement and this jersey every day," Romagnoli wrote.





The new four-year deal will keep him at the club until 2022, which is a tough transfer blow for the teams interested.

AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli posted a photo on Instagram after he renewed his contract with the Rossoneri, stating that it's an important step in his career.